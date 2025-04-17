Kartik Aaryan On How Emotional He Got During The Much-Talked-About Podium Scene In <i>Chandu Champion</i>

Chandu Champion was one of Kartik Aaryan's most talked about films where he portrayed India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The biographical sports drama was directed by Kabir Khan.

Out of the many emotional scenes, Kartik had once described the powerful moment when the National Anthem played after his character's historic win in the film.

Sharing his experience, Kartik recalled, "The first shot we filmed was Jan-Gan-Man, the National Anthem scene, where Murlikant had just won the race. When the anthem began and the medal was placed on me, I was in the wheelchair on the podium. It was such an overwhelming moment that everyone forgot to say cut. I was crying, and those were genuine tears of victory. The entire set turned emotional."

Kartik further stated how he refused to use glycerine for the scene.

He said, "I told Kabir sir that glycerin doesn't work for me. I said, 'Sir, let me go through that thought, and it will happen.' When the scene began and the National Anthem played, everything else just disappeared. It was a deeply emotional moment for all of us."

For the unversed, the real-life hero, Murlikant Petkar, was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. His immense achievements were brought back into the spotlight because of Chandu Champion.

Kartik's strong portrayal of Murlikant's journey from personal struggles to national pride was both powerful and inspiring.

Kartik is now gearing up for an exciting slate of projects which includes an untitled musical love story directed by Anurag Basu, slated for a Diwali 2025 release. He will also be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, both releasing in theatres in 2026.