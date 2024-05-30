Viral: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion Prep Routine Is Not For Beginners. Watch

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aayan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Ahead of the film's release, the actor's trainer Tridev Pandey, recently shared a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan's intense preparation for Chandu Champion on his Instagram handle. He shared a video on Instagram showing the actor enduring tough training sessions, including soaking his hands in ice and engaging in a rigorous workout. In his caption, the trainer wrote, "We all love watching a good film, but I had the unique opportunity to see the hard work that goes into playing a role of this calibre."

He added, "Kartik Bhai put in his best to transform for the part, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally. His consistency and fiery determination have turned him from Chandu into a true Champion, both in reel life and real life. Can't wait for you all to watch this on screen and feel the goosebumps I did behind the scenes. Har Har Mahadev."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of Chandu. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

For the unversed, this collaboration marks Kartik Aaryan's first project with director Kabir Khan.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been a part of several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.