Being Kartik Aaryan For A Day Comes With This Work Out Routine. Up For It?

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's journey into his upcoming film Chandu Champion is nothing short of a blockbuster plot twist in a feat that could rival a superhero's origin story. To portray the character of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. After intense workout routines and dietary adjustments for the role, Kartik has returned to his regular gym routine. However, he continues to challenge himself during workouts. Showing his "Champion Mentality," Kartik recently shared a video on Instagram featuring his pull-up routine. But these weren't ordinary pull-ups, he added a 15kg weight plate to his waist, elevating the difficulty of the exercise.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Weight-lifted push ups ke baad Weight-lifted Pull-ups."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of Chandu. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

For the unversed, this collaboration marks Kartik Aaryan's first project with director Kabir Khan.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been a part of several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.