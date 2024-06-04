Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

After a strong weekend, the box office numbers for Mr & Mrs Mahi saw a decline on its first Monday. On day 4, the film, directed by Sharan Sharma, minted ₹ 2.15 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the sports drama has collected ₹ 19 crore, the report added. Mr & Mrs Mahi features Rajkummar Rao as Mahendra, and Janhvi Kapoor in the role of Mahima. In addition to the lead pair, audiences are also loving the performances of Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma. Released on May 31, the movie narrates the story of a married couple and their passion for cricket.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a detailed note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the first-weekend box office figures of Mr & Mrs Mahi. He wrote, “#MrAndMrsMahi puts up a healthy score in Weekend 1… Started very well on Day 1, biz got a boost due to the discounted ticket rates [#CinemaLoversDay]… Followed it up with strong numbers on Day 2 and 3.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “Going forward, #MrAndMrsMahi needs to maintain the pace on the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]. [Week 1] Fri 6.85 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 17.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#MrAndMrsMahi puts up a healthy score in Weekend 1… Started very well on Day 1, biz got a boost due to the discounted ticket rates [#CinemaLoversDay]… Followed it up with strong numbers on Day 2 and 3.



Going forward, #MrAndMrsMahi needs to maintain the pace on the… pic.twitter.com/lSBVimG9lx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Mr & Mrs Mahi 2 out of 5 stars and said, “Cricket and marriage get into an awkward tangle in Mr & Mrs Mahi, a sports melodrama that hinges on action on the field of play and plenty of reaction off it, mostly in the realms of a relationship that runs into tricky terrain.”

“The Sharan Sharma-directed film is about sport but it segues into a tale of marital discord when thwarted ambitions collide with suppressed emotions. The narrative is unusual to say the least but the treatment is devoid of any major departures from norm,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Mr & Mrs Mahi has been collectively backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.