ICYDK: Kartik Aaryan Shot Chandu Champion War Sequence In One Take. Details Here

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. Recently, he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set, showcasing an intense war sequence shot in Kashmir. Kartik disclosed that he completed the entire war scene in a single take, a first for him. The video features fighter jets, bomb blasts, and intense fights.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "7 days to go !! 8 mints single shot war sequence. 4 days of rehearsals. Only one day of the shoot. 300 Soldiers. 9000 ft above sea level and a team that refused to surrender. Sharing some unforgettable memories of our 'One Take' war sequence shot from the sets of #ChanduChampion in Kashmir."

Kartik Aaryan's journey into his upcoming film Chandu Champion is nothing short of a blockbuster plot twist in a feat that could rival a superhero's origin story. To portray the character of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. After intense workout routines and dietary adjustments for the role, Kartik has returned to his regular gym routine. However, he continues to challenge himself during workouts. Showing his "Champion Mentality," A few days ago, he shared a video on Instagram featuring his pull-up routine. But these weren't ordinary pull-ups, he added a 15kg weight plate to his waist, elevating the difficulty of the exercise.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Weight-lifted push ups ke baad Weight-lifted Pull-ups."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of Chandu. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

For the unversed, this collaboration marks Kartik Aaryan's first project with director Kabir Khan.