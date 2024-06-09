Watch: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion Lit Up Burj Khalifa And How

Kartik shared this image. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is all set for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Even before hitting the big screens, the movie, directed by Kabir Khan, managed to make a record. Wondering how? Chandu Champion has become the first film to announce its advance booking at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Celebrating the big moment, Kartik shared a video on Instagram on Sunday. In the clip, the Burj Khalifa is illuminated with shots featuring Kartik Aaryan's character in the film, Murlikant Petkar. A few seconds later, the names of Kartik Aaryan, director Kabir Khan, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala flash on the world's tallest building. Towards the end, we see the message, “Advance booking June 9,” followed by the film's title and the release date - June 14.

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Advance booking open now !! 5 days to go book your tickets now.”

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan posted before-and-after pictures showcasing the dramatic physical transformation he underwent for Chandu Champion. The note attached to the post read, “ From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an ‘insomniac' to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible.”

Kartik Aaryan added, “Pehle mummy kehti thi, beta gym jao lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, beta gym se vapas aa jao [Initially mom used to say, go hit the gym and these days, she has to call and say, please come back from the gym.]”

Before that, director Kabir Khan opened up about what went into Kartik Aaryan's massive transformation. In an interaction with India Today, he shared, “It was not an easy transformation. It was not an easy journey to undertake. I had to put in a huge team of physical trainers, physiotherapists, dietitians, boxing coaches, swimming coaches, and wrestling coaches. It was a massive team. And literally, for 1.5 years, Kartik has lived the life of an athlete. He would wake up early in the morning, go to the gym, have his food, and then go for a boxing session. Then come back and sleep. We even had to monitor his sleep."

Chandu Champion is jointly backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.