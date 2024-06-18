Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses The Rs 25 Crore Mark

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: YouTube)

After a strong weekend, the box office numbers for Chandu Champion saw a dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the film, directed by Kabir Khan, collected ₹4.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the biographical drama has amassed ₹26.25 crore. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, who won an individual gold medal at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. The film marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan. Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, and Shreyas Talpade also star in Chandu Champion.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a detailed note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening weekend box office figures of Chandu Champion. He wrote, “The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #ChanduChampion gets the much-needed boost on Day 3 [Sun]… The solid gains - despite #Munjya proving a tough opponent - is a big plus. #ChanduChampion enjoys the advantage of an extended weekend since Day 4 [Mon] is a holiday… Another bountiful day is on the cards.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “Nonetheless, #ChanduChampion has a long way to go, it needs to remain rock-steady *after* the extended weekend [Tue onwards]… It needs to recover lost ground since the stakes are high this time and it can't be dependent on weekend growth only. [Week 1] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.70 cr, Sun 11.01 cr. Total: ₹ 24.11 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Chandu Champion 2.5 out of 5 stars. He said, “To be fair, however, Chandu Champion is pacy and enjoyable. It wastes no time in hitting its straps. Such was the nature of the life that it brings to the screen that it has no time to pause for breath. With the lead actor getting into the swing of things with all his might, the exercise isn't weighed down as other such films are by the cliched tropes of the underdog drama.”

Chandu Champion has been backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.