<i>Old Money</i>: AP Dhillon Powered By Salman Khan. Don't Miss Sanjay Dutt's Cameo

AP Dhillon just dropped the music video of the year. His new musical Old Money is as grand as it gets, what with two big Bollywood stars - Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt making brief appearances. The video begins with AP Dhillon waking up and meeting "bhai" Salman Khan. AP Dhillon promises Salman that he will handle the situation. The video then transitions to AP Dhillon going all guns blazing, blood on the floor. His villain is frequent collaborator and rapper-songwriter Shinda Kahlon. AP Dhillon finds himself lost amid the violent chaos. Enter Salman Khan and the rest is history. He has AP Dhillon's back and he does what he does best - fight one enemy at a time.

Wait, it isn't over. Towards the end of the video, AP Dhillon receives a call from Sanjay Dutt, who appears to be a Goodfella of sorts. "Shinda is alive," AP Dhillon tells the actor. Sanjay Dutt then schools AP Dhillon that music is his ultimate weapon. The video ends with the text "Say no to violence" flashing on the screen.

Check out the track Old Money here:

Sharing the track on social media, AP Dhillon wrote, "Old Money Out Now Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for Believing in the Boy."

Before the song's release, AP Dhillon shared a post for Sanjay Dutt and he wrote, "Get your popcorn ready."

Hitmaker AP Dhillon is best known for his tracks like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Mund,, among many others. His new tracks True Stories and With You also trended a great deal. The singer's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind premiered in India and across the world last year on Amazon Prime Video. He also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals of the world this year.