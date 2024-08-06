<i>Old Money</i> Teaser: Salman Khan Eclipses Everything Else In AP Dhillon's Dream Project

AP Dhillon just dropped the teaser of his musical project Old Money on Tuesday. The teaser begins with AP Dhillon dreaming of people chanting his name. Reality strikes, he wakes up, rushes down the stairs only to see Salman Khan waiting for him. "Where are you going," Salman Khan asks the singer. He promises to return in half an hour. Will AP Dhillon stand by his promise? We will have to wait for the real deal to see. The teaser closes with Salman Khan intensely staring into the camera. "Old Money out on August 9th," Salman Khan wrote. In the comments section, AP Dhillon dropped goat emojis.

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon explained what the project means to him in a long Instagram note and he wrote, "I started out as an artist hoping to inspire the next generation and leave a legacy that really impacts our culture and community. Streams, awards, sold-out shows, the headlines... along the way I learned that all of these things do nothing but inflate your ego and take away from what really matters... the music... the art! I got tired of doing things the simple way which is why I have been taking my time to create something truly special for all of you. With God's blessings, I got 2 of the biggest icons our world has ever seen to support me in accomplishing this goal."

The Brown Munde singer added in his caption," Everything I have been working on is to prove to you that reality can really be greater than your dreams if you focus on what truly matters to you as a human being. I am working as hard as ever and and hope you like what is to come. Old Money out this Friday. Don't call it a comeback."

Check out the teaser of Old Money here:

Over thee weekend, AP Dhillon shared the motion poster of Old Money on Instagram and he captioned it, "I know you didn't see this one coming..."

AP Dhillon, a popular name in the international music circuit, is best known for his tracks like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Mund,, among many others. His new tracks True Stories and With You also trended a great deal. The singer's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind premiered in India and across the world last year on Prime Video. He also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals of the world this year.