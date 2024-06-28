Crazy Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's Dance Moves On AP Dhillon's Excuses Lit Up London's Nightclub

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: jviciouslady)

Shah Rukh Khan is currently vacationing in London. He is accompanied by the usual suspects - his wife Gauri Khan and their kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Several photos and videos from SRK's travel escapades have been doing the rounds on social media. One of the viral videos shows the actor grooving to AP Dhillon's song Excuses at a nightclub in London. Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in his casual best, shows off his best moves on the dance floor.

A day ago, Shah Rukh Khan played cricket with his family in London. A viral photo shared by a fan page captures SRK playing cricket with his daughter Suhana, while Gauri Khan's mother, Savita Chhibber, is seen seated on a nearby bench.

Shah Rukh Khan, who married Gauri Khan in 1991, had a successful 2023 professionally. He made a remarkable comeback with notable roles in films like Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone and concluded the year with Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to star in a film titled King. A clip of him congratulating Santosh Sivan for receiving the Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at the Cannes Film Festival this year offered a glimpse of the script of King placed on the table next to him.