Pitch-Perfect: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana's Cricket Match With Family In London

SRK playing cricket with family. (courtesy: TeamSRKWarriors)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan scooped some time out of his super busy schedule and spent the day with his family playing cricket in London recently. The photo went viral, naturally. In the crazy viral photo shared by a fan page dedicated to the actor, SRK can be seen playing cricket with daughter Suhana. The frame also features Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber seated on a bench. Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 26, (their eldest child), who launched a luxury streetwear brand last year. Their daughter Suhana, 24, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year. The film released on Netflix. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, 11, who attends school in Mumbai.

Check out the viral photo here:

Latest: @iamsrk is playing cricket with friends & family in London #ShahRukhKhan#32YearsOfEmperorKhanSRKpic.twitter.com/llzDejhgHL — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 24, 2024

A few days ago, Suhana Khan shared pictures of herself from her day out in London. No caption needed. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a film titled King next. In a viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans spotted the script of King on the table next to SRK.