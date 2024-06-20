When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Was 'Too Old' To Play A College Boy In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Image was shared on X . (Image courtesy: SrkianAshu )

Choreographer turned director Farah Khan, who has delivered hit films like Main Hoon Na, Happ New Year among others, in a recent chat with Radio Nasha revealed that her friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan was apprehensive about starring in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as he felt he looked too old to play a college guy. “After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I just wanted to make a young film. Shah Rukh ne mar mar ke Kuch Kuch Hota Hai kiya, he used to say I am too old to play this college boy and he was 30 that time! So I reverse engineered Main Hoon Na. I wanted to make a college film only with Shah Rukh. But why will Shah Rukh go to college, so the whole thing worked backwards. That if he has to go to college, he will go undercover," said Farah Khan

She also talked about casting the stars for her debut film Main Hoon Na and said, "It started out as a small movie about Shah Rukh bursting a drug ring in the college, where his brother is also there and Shah Rukh he falls in love with the chemistry teacher. But while writing I kept feeling this is a bit small, and then the whole India-Pakistan, Project Milap, Raghavan (Suniel Shetty) bits kept adding and the film grew.”

Meanwhile, Farah Khan's fun videos with Karan Johar always amuse the internet. In March, she shared another clip where the two are seen roasting each other's outfits. In the video, Farah wears an oversized long dress while Karan dazzles in a sequined outfit. The fun begins with Karan teasing Farah about her dress, asking if it's a maternity outfit. Farah quickly retorts by poking fun at Karan's flashy attire, calling it a "Maganlal dress" and questioning its shimmer. Karan defends his outfit, claiming it's all about sequins and shine, while Farah playfully accuses him of being delusional about his good looks. The icing on the cake? The video was captured by their close friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Giving credits, Farah wrote in the caption: “The #Karah reel the world was waiting for! not really! Ka & Fa with videographer Manish Malhotra.”

Earlier, Farah talked about Bollwyood stars and their increasing demands of vanity vans. During a YouTube vlog conversation with TV actor Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, Farah Khan discussed how top movie stars have hefty demands, including requiring up to four vanity vans each at the start of their workday. She shared, "Until the vans don't come, they don't act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans for themselves. One person. One is for their gym,, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is... then the food truck comes, that's separate."

Farah Khan recently choreographer the song Naina from the film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.