AP Dhillon On His Collab With Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt In <i>Old Money</i>: "I Know You Didn't See This One Coming"

This is not a drill. AP Dhillon just announced his new project and grand can't even begin to describe it. The musical project is titled Old Money and it also stars, wait for it, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The duo have previously worked together in films like Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai. The motion poster features Salman, Sanjay Dutt and AP Dhillon as the text "Old Money. Did you miss me" flashes on screen. Tagging Salman, Sanjay and rapper-songwriter Shinda Kahlon in his post, the Brown Mundey singer wrote, "I know you didn't see this one coming..."

Sanjay Dutt commented on the post, "Brothers." The Quick Style commented, "AP August." Shina Kahlon's comment read, "Swagat Nhi karoge humara ( won't you welcome us)." Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared the poster on his Instagram story and wrote, "Singer toh tha hi achha ab AP as an actor. Bring it on singing action star."

This is what Salman Khan posted:

Check out AP Dhillon's post here:

Hitmaker AP Dhillon is best known for his tracks like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Mund,, among many others. His new tracks >True Stories and With You also trended a great deal. The singer's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind premiered in India and across the world last year on Amazon Prime Video. He also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals of the world this year.