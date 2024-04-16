The Internet Schools AP Dhillon For Breaking His Guitar At Coachella: 'Be Respectful'

AP Dhillon in a still from the video. (courtesy: ap.dhillxn)

Singer AP Dhillon recently performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals of the world. However, his gig was eclipsed by a moment on stage, where he broke his guitar. It certainly did not go down well with a section of the Internet. Posting a video from his performance, AP Dhillon wrote in the caption, "Brown Munde have left the dessert (sic)". Most of the comments on the singer's Instagram post were just Instagram users schooling him. A quick glance at what the comments section of his post looked like. "Use this as a cringe button," read a comment. Another added, "Guitar ko kyu toda." Another user wrote, "That is what makes Diljit different from others." Diljit Dosanjh made his grand Coachella debut last year. Another added, "And you think doing this looked good." Inputs from another user, "Not the guitar, not the guitar, not the guitar."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Respect your music instruments bro." Another fan exclaimed, "Seriously?" Another added, "Nah bro why." Another comment read, "Guitar todne ki toh koi need nahi thi?...Such a respectful act towards Music! Wowww." Another wrote, "Being an artist you should respect your tools and instrument." Similar thoughts echoed in this comment, "Be respectful to the things that brought you where you are in life. This is not cool." While guitar smashing might be popular in some genres, some users noted that the move was totally uncalled for at this stage. "Bro doesn't have one song where he needs to do any of that," wrote a user. Another pointed out, "Laying rhythm on a flying V that too with a CAPO and eventually breaking it in the end! Nah, not cool broh."

Check out the video here:

Hitmaker AP Dhillon is best known for his tracks like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Mund, among many others. His new tracks True Stories and With You also trended a great deal. The singer's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind premiered in India and across the world in August last year on Amazon Prime Video.