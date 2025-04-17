Paris Hilton Holds Court As The Queen Of Coachella, Here's All You Need To Know About The Music Festival

American socialite and businesswoman, Paris Hilton is a star in her own right. She has had a reputation of slaying everything that she touches, ranging from Y2K fashion to her travel tales. This time around she has decided to paint the town in wanderlust hues with her latest escape to Coachella.

Paris Hilton was seen having a ball while attending Coachella 2025. The 44-year-old media personality shared a photo dump on her Instagram handle saw her grooving to the tunes of concert music, posing under the lit up ferris wheel and more while wearing a mermaid style pastel blue and pink dreamy dress.

If you are bitten by the travel bug watching Paris Hilton enjoying her time in Coachella, then here's all you need to know about the music festival.

Coachella is a major music and arts festival that is held in California, USA. It is generally organized in the month of April, this time around it is being scheduled between April 11, 2025 to April 20, 2025. The festival has grown by leaps and bounds over the last decade and has seen major popstars such as Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more perform for the crowds over the years. Indian origin singers and popstars such as Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon have also graced the Coachella stage. In 2012 the organizers launched a second weekend to include everyone who wished to experience the festival. Hence, it is now two separate events held across two consecutive weekends.

Paris Hilton had the time of her life at Coachella and endorsed it with all her heart.

