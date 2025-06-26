Paris Hilton Is Sliving In Sardinia On A Summer Family Holiday

Paris Hilton makes sure to keep her family first when it comes to going on dreamy vacations to picturesque locales. This time around too, the American socialite is off for a wanderlust worthy holiday in Sardinia. Paris Hilton is spending her perfect summer vacation at the Italian island surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea and the love of her family including her husband, Carter Reum and children including her daughter, London and son, Phoenix.

Also Read: Paris Hilton Holds Court As The Queen Of Coachella, Here's All You Need To Know About The Music Festival

Paris Hilton made sure to make as many touristy memories as possible during her rather frame worthy vacation in Sardiania. The businesswoman and cultural icon was seen spending mushy times lounging atop a cruise with her children while they also spent quality time with their father, they spent bright sunny mornings having breakfast with the turquoise waters in the background. Paris even spent a quiet minute perched on the edge of the boat to soak in some sun and enjoy tranquil vibes, while on another occasions she went bracelet shopping and for long walks with her little ones. Last but not least, they made sure to bask in the glory of the Italian sun and go snorkelling to add an edge of adventure to the vacation.

If you are bitten by the travel bug, witnessing Paris Hilton vacationing in Sardinia. Here are the must experience things that should be on your to-do list whilst you plan your next vacay.

Visit Su Nuraxi di Barumini and discover a well-preserved Nuragic complex which is a UNESCO world Heritage site as well. Just like Paris and her family did, make sure to take go for boat tours on a catamaran cruise or full day tours to explore the coastline and hidden gems. Again, take cues from Paris to go snorkelling and diving and discover the underwater world of Sardinia's crystal- clear waters. Explore the ruins of the ancient city of Nora near Cagliari. Don't forget to savour the local delicacies like fresh seafood, roasted meats and regional cheeses in true Sardianian style.

Paris Hilton's Sardinian vacation is the stuff of cruise vacation dreams.

Also Read: Paris Hilton Adds A Sheer Cape To A Black Sequin Gown For An Evening Out