From Beyonce To Kylie Jenner, 20+ Best Hollywood Celebrity Costumes From Halloween 2024

Halloween season 2024 came, saw and conquered. We couldn't keep calm and so couldn't the Hollywood celebrities. Everybody under the sun, from Beyonce to Kylie Jenner, showed up dressed to impress in their spooky Halloween-ready avatars like there was no tomorrow. This certainly set the tone right to welcome the spooky season with open arms. Here is a list of Hollywood celebrity looks that were absolutely fantastic for this Halloween season 2024.

Beyonce kick-started the Halloween season right by donning a Betty Davis inspired 1970s themed looks dressed in a white bodysuit with abstract black stripes, retro calf-length boots, and the signature maximalist curly bob cut hair.

Kim Kardashian did an unrecognizable transition this Halloween into the 1996 film Albino Alligator's titular character in her light grey bodysuit with scales, a head piece, light green-grey eyes, massive claws and a gigantic tail, all put in place with crafted prosthetics.

Kylie Jenner stepped into Demi Moore's character Erin Grant from the 1996 film Striptease, recreating the iconic bare poster that starred Demi. Kylie also resembled the character with her long black hair with bangs and bronzed skin.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and their son Jack Blues went into the garb of Kim, Ron and Rufus from the cartoon Kim Possible. Hailey wore the titular character Kim's track outfit and signature red hair, Justin dressed in Ron's black and grey oversized clothes and their baby Jack Blues was dressed in a pink plush bodysuit to look like Rufus.

Hailey Bieber also shared Halloween with her best friend forever Kendall Jenner as the duo dressed as Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton respectively from The Simple Life. The duo dolled up in Y2K-inspired pleated skirts, corset tops, neon bralettes, denim jumpsuits and of course, blonde hair to look the part. Kendall nailed the look with a puppy in her hand, just like Paris.

Paris Hilton transformed into Britney Spears-themed school girl for Halloween wearing a tie-up white shirt with a box pleated grey skirt, a grey cardigan, a pair of over-the-knee black boots, and her blonde tresses styled into two braids with faux fur and satin bow-detailed hair ties.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stepped into Alice In Wonderland, as Alice and The Mad Hatter respectively in their signature ensembles. Selena wore the character's greige tulle dress, blonde hair, bow-laden Alice band, socks and Mary Janes. Benny, on the other hand, dressed up in striped trousers, a camel-coloured blazer, silk floral and polka dot-printed shirt, a bunch of polka dot scarves, and The Mad Hatter's statement red wig, gold hat and prosthetic makeup.

Sophie Turner embraced The Matrix theme by stepping into Trinity's shoes in a black latex bodysuit, gloves and Y2K-inspired sunglasses and pistols attached to her gold buckled belt.

Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi transformed into Zorro and his Mrs. Elena Montero played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 1998 movie. Rita looked like a mirror image of Catherine from the movie, complete with a white peasant dress, corset, dark half-tied tresses, a satin ribbon necklace with a black sapphire pendant and a sword in her hand. Taika's Zorro black mask, hat and cape donning Zorro was a perfect match for Rita's look.

South African singer Tyla, who has given a voice to songs like Jump, Water and more, became Halle Berry's character Miss Sharron Stone from The Finest Flintstones wearing her tiger printed velvet halter neck bralette, a tie-up style stone era skirt, elephant's tooth and archaic jewels and even had Halle's boy-cut hair.

Shay Mitchell decided to put on the garb of the Evil Queen from Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs and looked the part in her purple velvet gown layered with a matching cape with gold borders tied to her waist with a red draw string, a black scarf wrapped around her head along with the golden crown and the character's signature smokey eye makeup and red lip.

Camilla Cabello stepped into Regina George's shoes from Mean Girls in her bunny costume complete with a pair of black tights, a white corset top with faux feather details, white stiletto-heeled high boots, a bunny ears hair band placed on top of Regina-style sleek blonde open tresses and faux feather white fluffy bracelets to complete the look.

Nicole Scherzinger and Rachel Zegler both transformed into the character Norma Desmond from the 1950 movie Sunset Boulevard. The duo wore the character's signature black satin slip dress with a V-neckline and lace details, sleek black open tresses tucked behind their ears and a blood dripping forehead, mouth, jawline and neck to look as gory as the character.

Khloe Kardashian wore a cat costume for Halloween 2024 of a black snug fit jumpsuit with a belt and a tail, faux fur boots, cat ear hair band and pugged nose and whisker-detailed makeup. Her daughter True, who dressed as Evie from the Descendants movie, was in a two-piece red skirt and jacket, blue wig and a crown. Her son Tatum dressed up as cat to match his mother. Robert Kardashian's daughter, Dream accompanied her aunt and cousins in a blow-up alien costume.

American singer Lizzo Beating dressed up as a fictional version of the pharmaceutical Ozempic, wearing nothing but the custom-made carton, a yellow inch tape wrapped around her waist like a belt, and a pair of white heels.

