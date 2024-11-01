Elsa Hosk Made Halloween 2024 "Iconic" By Dressing As Princess Diana In Her Black Revenge Dress

While Halloween is associated with thrills and chills, it's also the ideal playground for fashionistas. At this time of year however, it's not necessarily for the ones who aim for red carpet perfection. It's also for style enthusiasts who enjoy having fun with fashion by dressing in iconic pop culture looks for the festival. This Halloween 2024, Elsa Hosk was one of them. The Swedish supermodel didn't pick a Halloween costume from among popular TV show characters or usual slew of monsters; hers was “iconic” in every sense of the word. Elsa dressed as Princess Diana in one of her most renowned looks; that of her famous revenge dress.

In Elsa's pictures on Instagram, she is seen preening as she walks towards a car in a leafy lane, which was similar to the setting of the original picture. For her outfit, Elsa wore a black off-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline that led to a bodycon fit and a trail falling behind. Paired with it were sheer black tights and black slingback pumps. Nearly identical to Diana, Elsa also wore a pearl choker necklace with a stone pendant in the centre and a bracelet on one of her wrists. Replicating the makeup as well, Elsa sported heavily contoured cheeks with a rosy lips and kohl-lined eyes. The kicker was a short blonde wig with a shaggy cut, that was identical to the haircut Princess Diana was best known for it.

The story behind the original photo is what makes it so iconic. In June 1994, Princess Diana wore her most revealing look at a public appearance, which was a far cry from the dress code followed by the British monarchy. She wore it on the very same night that Prince Charles confessed his infidelity to her on national television. Ever since then, the Christina Stambolian-designed dress came to be known as her ‘revenge dress' as it spoke volumes without her ever saying a word.

Elsa Holk made sure no one else's Halloween 2024 costume could top hers, that's for sure.

