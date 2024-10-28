Jacqueliene Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor And 3 More Bollywood Celebrity-Inspired Halloween 2024 Costume Ideas

Are you still wondering what to do for your look for the spook-tacular Halloween party? If you are thinking of going as a blood-curdling vampire, malevolent witch, or creature from beyond the grave, it might be time to drop those plans. Instead, be a true fashionista and create a standout look for yourself. We understand it can take a lot of work, but why worry when our Bollywood beauties are here to inspire us with their fabulous attires? Here are some easy-to-create looks from B-town divas that will make you look spooky yet chic.

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora stunned in an ultra-chic sheer black dress featuring a skeletal maxi fit. The basic black ensemble also included a high-waisted bikini set layered underneath. She paired her outfit with a pristine diamond choker, an emerald piece, a silver clutch and black thong-heeled sandals. The right amount of highlighter and blush on her cheeks, a peachy lip colour, brown eyeshadow and a twisted bun with curtain bangs completed her glam look.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor glittered like a dream in an aqua gown that was covered in sequins. Her body-hugging gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a floor-length train. She paired it with sheer gloves in a similar hue and looked absolutely stunning. The actress kept her hair and makeup minimal, allowing her ensemble to shine brightly. A fresh coral makeup look with a touch of blush on her cheeks, peachy lips and delicate strokes of eyeliner added oomph to her appearance. She finished off her chic avatar with an open, middle-parted hairstyle.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, dressed as Harley Quinn, definitely has the potential to inspire your Halloween look for 2024. The actress dressed up as the popular character portrayed by Margot Robbie in the action fantasy Suicide Squad. Katrina wore a pink top with white denim shorts featuring black stripes. She layered her look with a multicoloured fringe jacket and mesh stockings, looking absolutely whimsical. Additionally, a pair of earrings and multiple chain necklaces accessorised her outfit of the night. She recreated the character's hairstyle with blonde ponytails, coloured red and blue on each side and opted for similar eye makeup and bold red lips.

4. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor transformed into the main character from The Princess Diaries, Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, also known as Mia. This role was played by Anne Hathaway in the film. For her look, Shanaya wore a chic white strapless dress, pairing it with white gloves, white socks and sneakers in the same hue. She even chose to flaunt a tiara on her head with a pulled-back hairstyle. A pair of small earrings and a dewy base makeup with a glossy lip colour rounded off her demure appearance.

5. Jacqueliene Fernandez

Jacqueliene Fernandez once transformed into the character from The Little Mermaid, wearing a dreamy blue-hued sequin outfit featuring a fin-shaped design at the hem. The full-sleeve number was complemented by shimmery blue eyeshadow, false lashes and dark eyebrows. Mauve lips, grey nail polish and a dewy blush added bling to her look. For accessories, she chose a large statement ring, crystal dangler earrings and a jewel-studded crown.

