Halloween 2024: 5 Most Haunted Places In Mumbai That You Wouldnt Want To Visit Alone

The celebration of horror and the supernatural world, Halloween is almost here. For those who don't know, Halloween is a global holiday held annually on 31st October which is dedicated to remembering the departed, including saints, martyrs, and loved ones. If you are someone who resides in Mumbai and wishes to add a thrill to your Halloween celebrations. Then we listed some of the most haunted places in Mumbai. Check it out, if you dare.

1. St. John Baptist Church, Andheri East

St. John's Baptist Church in Andheri East is home to a tale of faith and fear. Founded in 1579, this church was left to ruins in the 1800s due to an epidemic. Abandoned and isolated, the church was said to be associated with the spirit of young bride who disturbed people in the vicinity.

2. Grand Paradi Towers

This is another haunted site in Mumbai. A slew of deaths at the Grand Paradi Towers has given a notorious reputation to this complex. It is said that this complex was marred by a series of suicides, including five from the same family. Although the flat is now sealed, locals believe the entire complex to be haunted.

3. Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Sanjay Gandhi National Park attracts more than just wildlife lovers. If you like chasing ghosts, this park is believed to have quite a few. During the nighttime, you might catch the guards saying a silent prayer as they will tell you about their encounters with a female ghost, who often tries to stop people driving around.

4. D'Souza Chawl

The story that surrounds the D'Souza Chawal in Mahim is straight out of a horror movie. Families living in the chawl testify to a woman's tragic death after she accidentally fell inside a well some decades ago. After that, her spirit is said to roam the chawl complex.

5. Aarey Milk Colony

Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon is said to be amongst the most haunted places in Mumbai. From violent ghostly figures asking for lifts to wailing children to people practising witchcraft, these are some of the reasons why it is one of the scariest sites.

