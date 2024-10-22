Advertisement

Like Sharvari On A Scenic Trip, 5 Things For Solo Travellers To Do When In Kashmir

Sharvari Wagh shared snippets from her picturesque trip to Kashmir as she wraps shooting for her upcoming film Alpha

Kashmir is pure paradise, and its beauty is unmatched. Recently, actress Sharvari travelled to Kashmir for the shooting of her upcoming film Alpha, which she stars in alongside Alia Bhatt. The star shared a series of pictures from her trip to Kashmir. In the pictures, we can see her enjoying a scenic view of the state. Just like Sharvari, if you too wish to travel solo to Kashmir, we have listed some fun things to do there. 

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Top 3 Travel Destinations From Across The World

1. Shikara Ride On Dal Lake, Srinagar 

A Shikara ride on Dal Lake is a popular way to experience the lake's calm waters, scenic views, and local culture of Kashmir. Float gently in the calm water while you watch the beautiful mountain range and houseboats.

2. Take A Gondola Ride In Gulmarg

Head to Gulmarg to take a ride in the highest cable car in India, known as the Gulmarg Gondola. The ride is filled with scenic views, snow-capped mountains, and green valleys. 

3.  Experience White Water Rafting

There are various places in Kashmir where you can experience whitewater rafting. Sindh River in Sonmarg is one where one can go river rafting. The untamed river gushes through spectacular mountains. 

4.  Go Skiing 

During winter, Sonmarg becomes a haven for adventure enthusiasts. The valley gets covered with a thick layer of snow, creating a perfect ground for skiing. The steep mountainous slopes make skiing more fun and interesting. 

5. Visit Betaab Valley

Named after the Bollywood movie Betaab, which was shot here, the valley is renowned for its stunning natural beauty. The lush green meadows, snow-capped mountains, and dense forest make this place a mini-Switzerland. 

If you are a solo traveller, then here are a few fun things to do on your trip to Kashmir.

Also Read: Like Sara Ali Khan In Solang Valley, 5 Adventure Treks In Himachal Pradesh To Soak In The Mountain Serenity

