Like Sara Ali Khan In Solang Valley, 5 Adventure Treks In Himachal Pradesh To Soak In The Mountain Serenity

There's no doubt that Sara Ali Khan is forever a mountain girl. The star loves to explore hilly terrain of India and makes multiple such trips in a year. In fact, in a recent Harper's Bazaar India interview, she spoke all about her love for it, saying, "Taking time off social media and having a safe haven for yourself-- travelling away from the city, meditation-- helps me maintain a balance. My favourite way to unwind is trekking. The mountains help me identity the more important things in life. Be it meditation or travel, these things are therapeutic. It's not escaping my reality, but it gives me the time to rejuvenate and connect with the real Sara so that I can give my work even more."

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan On Fighting Burnout And Maintaining A Work-Life Balance: "Taking Time Off Social Media And Having A Safe Haven"

Besides just talking about it, this adventurous girlie took off on vacation to Himachal Pradesh. Sara shared a series of pictures from her getaway to the mountains, where she was seen trekking through the Solang Valley. This time Sara trekked all the way to the Anjani Mahadev Temple. The temple is located in Solang village in Burwa, above Solang ski slopes. It is famous for its 20-foot ice sheet and is only accessible by trekking by mules and horses. Just like Sara, if you too wish to go trekking in Himachal Pradesh, we have listed some of the best places.

1. Tosh Kutla Trek

The Tosh Kutla Trek is a popular trekking destination in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh. This trek takes 1 night and 2 days to complete and is ideal for adventure enthusiasts. The trek follows a scenic trail through the lush greenery and picturesque view of the Parvati River, making it a perfect getaway.

2. Hampta Valley Snnow Trek

This popular trek is a 3-night, 4-day trek in the beautiful Himalayan trail. Hampta Valley Snow Trek is best for both novice and experienced trekkers. It takes you through the scenic views of snowcapped mountains and a green forest of oak and pine trees.

3. Kheerganga Trek

Kheerganga is a very famous trekking destination in Himachal Pradesh. Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, it offers stunning views of the scenic mountains, forest, and pristine waterfalls. The trek starts from Barshaini and takes around 2 days to complete.

4. Triund Trek

This is a popular trekking destination located in the Dhauladhar range of the Himachal Pradesh. It's an easy trek that is completed in 1 night and 2 days, making it an ideal getaway for nature lovers. The trek starts from McLeod Ganj and passes through the beauty of Kangra Valley.

5. Beas Kund Trek

This trek trail is a bit hard compared to the other trails. The highlight of the Beas Kund trek is reaching Beas Kund, a small glacial lake surrounded by snow-capped peaks. It provides visitors with the stunning views of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges and takes around 2 nights and 3 days to complete the trek.

Planning an adventurous trek like Sara? Looks like we got you covered.

Also Read: A Guide To Electro Muscle Stimulation Exercise, Which Sara Ali Khan Trusts For Her Fitness