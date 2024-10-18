Sara Ali Khan On Fighting Burnout And Maintaining A Work-Life Balance: "Taking Time Off Social Media And Having A Safe Haven"

You'd think that celebrities wouldn't have the same problems as us mere mortals but it seems as if that's not quite the case. Sara Ali Khan recently made the cover of Harper's Bazaar India's digital edition, during which she spoke at length about staying grateful for her journey and even touched upon topics of burnout and negativity on social media; ones which most millennials and Gen Z-ers are dealing with in some shape or form. Here's an inside look into what Sara Ali Khan is thinking about these important topics.

On being asked about how she deals with burnout, Sara said, “I think that every day that I spend on a movie set, I'm so thankful for the chance that I don't think I'll be burnt out in that regard. But it is the other things associated with the job that can cause burnout. For instance, social media, or always trying to present the best version of yourself, can be exhausting. It's never the work.”

No matter how busy it gets however, the actress makes sure it never overtakes her life as she walks the fine line between both of them deftly. “Taking time off social media and having a safe haven for yourself—travelling away from the city, meditation—helps me maintain a balance. My favourite way to unwind is trekking. The mountains help me identify the more important things in life. Be it meditation or travel, these things are therapeutic. It's not escaping my reality, but it gives me the time to rejuvenate and connect with the real Sara so that I can give my work even more,” says the actress, on how she recuperates from her busy schedule and maintains the balance.

Being a public figure, negativity often finds its way to seep in, no matter how hard one tries to shut it down. On steering clear from negative comments online, Sara said, “I don't think you can stay away from the negativity. I'm a public figure who's on social media. I can't be unaware of what's happening. What I can do is control the way it affects me—I have to not take it seriously. My sense of self should not be affected by what they say. That's what is very important. It's important to surround yourself with real people so that you're not dependent on the phone screen. It's easy to get caught up and lose focus on what the bigger things in life are. Choosing internal peace and travelling help me see what truly matters. And if you want to push it a step further, sometimes you can take what they say in your stride. Maybe they're saying it rudely, but you can take it as positive criticism and try to be better.”

It seems as if the actress is one who can make the best situation even out of a worse one so it's evident that gratitude matters a great deal to her. On what she felt most grateful for currently, she said, “Oh, so many things! For example, my cup of coffee in the morning, my workout, the ability to spend time with my family, having a career that I've built and look forward to enhancing every day, and surrounding myself with positive people. I've always been a hectic person. After a long time, I'm finally learning how to enjoy the pauses. And I'm grateful for that.”

