Sara Ali Khan Was A Breath Of Fresh Air On A Weekday In A Strapless Beige Dress And Jacquemus Chiquito Bag

Sara Ali Khan served up a beige-monotone smocked dress moment on a weekday

Sara Ali Khan is the Bollywood Gen Z brigade's fashionistas who is always on the radar of the paparazzi. The Kedarnath actress, who has had her share of hits and misses when it comes to her wardrobe game, has now come through with a winning look this time around. In fact, Sara's beige-themed sartorial serving worked as the perfect antidote to all our weekday woes.

Sara Ali Khan delivered a easy-chic fashion moment dressed in a strapless beige smocked dress with a maxi length. The upper bodice of the dress had an elasticated bandeau-style fitted look which graduated into a flared floor-grazing hemline.

Sara kept the look monotone and accessorised it with a pair of criss-cross tie-up stiletto heels, and a beige coloured Jacquemus Chiquito handbag. To add a touch of glam and gold to the look, she picked a pair of statement gold abstract wired earrings, a stack of chunky gold bracelets, and a few gold-toned cocktail rings on her fingers.

On the hair and makeup front, Sara wore her shoulder-length brunette hair in an open windswept look. As for her makeup, she sported a bronzed beauty vibe with fluffy brows, a wash of shimmery brown eyeshadow on her lids, mascara laden fluttery lashes, a kohl-lined waterline, bronzer defined jawline and cheeks with a touch of blush, and a muted pink lip colour to add the finishing touches to the look.

Sara Ali Khan's a beige-coded sartorial moment added much-needed sunshine to our weekday blues.

