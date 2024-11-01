Halle Bailey Did Double Duty For Halloween 2024 In Her Halle Berry And <i>Lilo & Stitch</i>-Themed Avatars

American singer and actress Halle Bailey took the internet by storm with her Halloween 2024 outfits. The five-time Grammy Award nominee transformed into Halle Berry's on-screen character for one of her looks and then slipped into Lilo's look from Lilo & Stitch for the other. She dressed up her eleven-month old son Halo as Stitch, which he aced by looking ever-so-adorable.

Halle Bailey's first look Halloween 2024 featured her dressed up in a bright orange swimwear set with a triangular bikini top and matching pull-up style bikini bottoms. Her "halleween 2024" costume was inspired by Halle Berry's character Jinx in the 2002 movie Die Another Day. Just like the character, Halle Bailey also accessorised her look with a broad white waist-belt with a 'J' buckle of the character's initials. She looked like a mirror image of Halle Berry with her spiked boy-cut hair, beaming bronzed skin, arched brows, mascara-filled maximalist lashes, contoured cheeks and a nude brown lip colour.

For look two, Halle Bailey decided to go family-style with herself and her son dressed as Lilo & Stitch. While Halle took on the character of Lilo wearing a criss-cross style red halter neck crop top with a skirt that had leaves and flowers threaded together. She accessorised her look with a leaf head band worn over her sleek open tresses with bangs; along with a white beads and leaves bracelet and a shells-beads woven bracelet worn on her biceps. Halle wore a minimal glam look with a bronzed and highlighted face, fluttery lashes, bronzer laden cheek bones, and glossy nude-brown lip, along with a coffin-shaped French manicure to complete her Lilo OOTD.

But it was her little munchkin, Halo who stole the show with his Stitch themed Halloween costume; for which, his mama put him in a plush onesie jumpsuit that was a carbon copy of the character Stitch from Lilo & Stitch. His big bright eyes and adorable face won a million hearts and likes on the internet.

Halle Bailey's Halloween 2024 ready looks featuring her Halle Berry and Lilo & Stitch inspired costumes were a sartorial hit.

