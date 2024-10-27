Advertisement

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are A Winning Halloween Couple In Alice In Wonderland Costumes

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stepped into the world of Alice In Wonderland to become Alice and the Mad Hatter for Halloween

Read Time: 3 mins
Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are A Winning Halloween Couple In <i>Alice In Wonderland</i> Costumes
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco served couple style goals for Halloween 2024

It is that time of the year again when we put on our spider web clad hats for that crisp Halloween vibe. Spooky or stylish, that's for you decide but American popstar Selena Gomez and Benny had something else in mind. The couple took the internet by storm with their Alice In Wonderland inspired looks served up fresh for the spooky season.

Selena turned into titular character Alice from Alice In Wonderland dressed in a sheer tulle grey dress accessorised with the character's signature black bow hair Alice band and her blonde locks wig. Selena's off-shoulder dress had a fitted bodice and voluminous skirt wait downward. The see-through dress had a white lining underneath and was teamed with a pair of white socks and black and white Mary Jane block heeled sandals with double buckles. Selena wore a blonde wig in a centre-parted open curls look and for makeup she sported her radiant skin, face framing dark brows, a touch of blush on her cheeks and red bright red lip to add finishing touches to the look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/selenagomez

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/selenagomez

Benny Blanco put on his A-game when it came to dressing up Halloween style in the Mad Hatter's costume. He wore a bottle green silk shirt with floral accents, lots of polka dotted scarves wound around his neck in hues of navy, grey and purple. He pair this with a pair of striped black trousers and layered his OOTD with a tan blazer on top. The final touches were added with a pair of multi-coloured striped socks and tan shoes. For his transformative hair and makeup, Benny wore Mad Hatter's signature red wig that featured a messy hair look and dressed it up with a golden hat. On the makeup front he wore prosthetics and painted his face white like the character, wore a blue-purple eyeshadow on the lids, pink shadow on the lower lash line, contoured his cheeks with a pink blush, and added a pop of strawberry pink messy lip colour to finish off the look just right.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/itsbennyblanco

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/itsbennyblanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco set couples goals in their Alice In Wonderland inspired avatars for Halloween 2024.

