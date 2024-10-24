Advertisement

Halloween 2024: These Tales About Spooky Locales In Delhi Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Halloween 2024 is around the corner so here are spooky legends from in and around Delhi to give you that spine-chillin feeling

Read Time: 2 mins
Halloween 2024: These Tales About Spooky Locales In Delhi Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Halloween stories from across the Delhi that are sure to spook you out

Halloween season is finally here and it is time for you to experience spine-chilling thrills and eerie feelings. Like Halloween traditions or the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, Delhi too is a city as old and entrenched in history as the djinns, witches and ghosts that once were the heroes of its folklore. We've got you covered with a bunch of spooky stories from around the dingy lanes, archaic tombs and roads less travelled in Delhi.

3 Scary Stories Based In Delhi For Halloween 2024

1. The Tale Of Lothian Cemetery And A British Soldier's Ghost

Lothian Cemetery in Kashmiri Gate, Old Delhi is one of the most popular haunted spots that has multiple tales circulate regarding a British soldier's ghost who walks with his head held in his hand. Eyewitnesses have even mentioned that they have seen 'it' referring to the soldier's ghost that raises shivers like none other.

Photo Credit: pexels.com

2. Agrasen Ki Baoli

Agrasen Ki Baoli is a 103 stepwell that is not just an architectural marvel but has its story of spooks attached to it. As per local folklore, visitors are drawn into the step-well which has black coloured dark waters which draws them inside with a hypnotic gaze and ultimately, drowns them.

3. Sanjay Van

Sanjay Van in Delhi has various Qila Rai Pithora cemeteries and bones. According to the locals, amidst the now creeper-clad fort remains, people have experienced hearing children's cries, an strolling old lady who vanishes into thin air, and an unseen force pushing them while taking a stroll around Sanjay Van.

Creepy tales of djinns, ghosts and witches around the capital city Delhi surely got us spooked out this Halloween season.

