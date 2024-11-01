Heidi Klum's <i>E.T.</i> Costume Was Truly "Out Of This World" For Her Annual Halloween Party

American supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum once again stole the show with her Halloween look, proving her reputation as the queen of costumes is well-earned. For her much-anticipated annual Halloween party, Heidi stepped into the '80s nostalgia scene, embodying none other than E.T. from Steven Spielberg's iconic 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Embracing her signature flair for drama, she dressed as E.T. in disguise, complete with a classic blonde wig and hat, making fans marvel at her creativity. Adding to the vibe, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined the fun in a traditional E.T.-inspired costume, creating the ultimate duo. Heidi teased her intricate transformation on social media, even sharing close-ups that revealed her own face seamlessly blended into E.T.'s neck, topped with a blinking extraterrestrial head-an unforgettable Halloween moment. Does it get more extra-terrestrial than this? Perhaps, not.

In a recent conversation with People, the star revealed she had been working on this year's costume for months, with time for moulds, prosthetics and fittings. She further said, “This is my least comfortable costume,” referring to the heavy makeup and textured skin application, which even required her to remove her nails. It took Heidi and Tom seven hours each to get into full costume and that's not discounting the countless hours of preparation precedes it. Talking about the process Heidi said, “The process drives me a little crazy! But I love it. This costume had so many puzzle pieces and layers that needed to fit perfectly for everything to work.” Needless to say, the complete costume speaks for itself.

Heidi Klum's over-the-top costumes have become a Halloween tradition, with past transformations including everything from a giant worn to a peacock and even Princess Fiona from Shrek. Yet again, she has proved that she simply can't be competed with.

