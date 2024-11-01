Tabu's Black Pleated Off-Shoulder Gown For <i>Dune: Prophecy</i>'s Premiere Is Gothic Chic Drama Of A Subtle Kind

Tabu is a trailblazer in the fashion industry who can whip up a sartorial storm with her versatile avatars. Her latest appearance at the Dune: Prophecy world premiere in New York once again established the actress as a pioneer in the style circuit. Tabu played muse to designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla as she chose a dramatic black gown for the event. Tabu seemed to opt for a modern take on Bene Gesserit in the over-the-top ensemble laced with retro charm and a Gothic vibe. The off-shoulder silhouette featured a plunging neckline and full sleeves. The body-hugging number came with a skin-tight waist helping Tabu showcase her curves. The flowy skirt cascaded in length forming a floor-grazing, ruffled train below. The crinkled element at the hem was just wonderful. Tabu accessorised her princessy avatar with emerald-encrusted diamond danglers. Shimmery silver eyeshadow with smokey eyes sealed her beauty deal. A neat updo offered the finishing touches.

Tabu makes us believe that black is the colour of all seasons. Before that for an event, she picked out a strapless gown in a monochrome hue. The corseted bodice came with a structured neckline. It extended below into a voluminous skirt dotted with pleated details. Silver-sequinned floral embroidery on the outfit delivered some sparkly contrast. With her OOTD making all the noise, Tabu ditched wearing any heavy accessories. Only a pair of silver earrings gleamed through her open hairdo. For makeup, the actress sided with a bronzed glow coupled with rosy cheeks, nude lips and muted smokey eyes.

Making waves with her sense of style comes naturally to Tabu. On another page of her fashion diaries, the actress chose to rock in a jet-black gown. The figure-grazing outfit was a minimal spectacle but ran high on chic elements. The frilly-flowy number formed a pool of fabric below, sweeping the floor. Statement gold rings were enough to elevate her overall look. Tabu's beauty strokes comprised matte pink lips, wispy mascara-coated lashes and shimmery eyeshadow.

Tabu plays the role of Sister Francesca in the sci-fi HBO series Dune: Prophecy.

