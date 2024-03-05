Tabu, Kriti Sanon And Kareena Kapoor In Flowing Maxis And What Not In The Crew's New Song, Naina

The Crew's cast is a stylish crew like no other for the new song

Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film The Crew have been on our radar recently. Besides waiting for its theatrical release on March 29, we are simply obsessed with the gorgeous looks of the three divas. In fact, with the release of The Crew's latest song Naina, we could not help but swoon over the trio's impeccable sartorial prowess. Starting with Tabu, the actress looked like a vision in red in her first appearance. She slipped into a dramatic one-shoulder gown featuring a flared skirt with flowy, ruffled accents. The thigh-high slit added an extra dose of pizzazz to her look. The voluminous fabric wrapped around her shoulder delivered a fiercely feminine allure. Tabu's stunning look came to a full circle with stacked bangles and open hair.

For her second look, Tabu leaned on a white satin-silk white midi dress that came with a plunging neckline. A flared and baggy lapel-collared trench coat featuring beaded embellishments cascaded down the length to create a floor-grazing train. White knee-high boots served oomph and panache. Her final OOTD was a strapless black gown with a structured and edgy neckline and subtle ruffles at the hem. A diamond-encrusted choker rounded off Tabu's on-fleek OOTD.

Kriti Sanon painted a picture of chic serenity in an off-white ensemble. Taking off from the correct fashion platform, she landed straight in our hearts in a tube top and a mini skirt. Baring her midriff and displaying her toned legs, the actress channelled her inner boss-babe vibe. She layered the attire with a matching and loose-fitted lapel-collared trench coat that reached to her ankles and delivered a fine touch of flair. Black knee-high boots offered a striking contrast to the monochrome silhouette. Golden hoops and open wavy hair sealed Kriti's edgy avatar.

Kriti's second outfit came in the black shade, comprising yet another tube top, a matching mini skirt with silver chain-like accents, and a long, flowy overcoat. Pearl-embellished multi-tiered choker and black knee-length boots suited the chic aesthetics. The Mimi actress raised the temperatures in her third OOTD, featuring an orange halter-neck gown that came with multiple cutouts and a long, ruffled train at the back.

Kriti Sanon follows suit when it comes to flowing maxi dresses. Her airy dress in a bright rust shade looks exceptional on her. There is absolutely no flaw and how could there be one when all she knows is how to slay on and off the screen?

Kareena Kapoor's grace remains unparalleled and she proved it again by picking out a figure-hugging lime green midi dress that came with a risqué thigh slit. But the X-factor was brought on by the asymmetrical flared skirt with ruffled details. The one-shoulder ensemble featured a diagonal cutout pattern around the shoulder and bust region, elevating Kareena's high-on-glam quotient. She accessorised her modern princess look with large golden hoops. An open hairdo gave the finishing touches to her OOTD.

In a strappy leopard-printed midi dress with a plunging neckline, Kareena Kapoor was sass with class personified. Along with the boardroom-like black trench coat, she took her vogue game a notch higher by putting on a pair of matching netted stockings and stilettos. Her final ensemble was a strapless red latex bodycon dress that hugged her curves like a second skin. Her brunette tresses left loose completed the look.

With Tabu, Kriti, and Kareena on board, we expect to get treated with more style statements.

