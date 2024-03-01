Kareena Kapoor Casts Her Spell On Us In A Cutout Fringe Dress On The Cover Of Vogue Arabia

Coverstar Kareena Kapoor Is Ready To Cast Her Spell In Exquisite Outfits

Known for her exquisite taste in fashion and her absolutely impeccable style, the OG fashionista of Bollywood needs no introduction as far as her wardrobe choices are concerned. Kareena Kapoor's closet choices have a fanbase of its own and we have seen that on more than one occasion. The Bollywood icon continues to stun her global fans as she becomes the cover star for Vogue Arabia. The March 2024 issue of Vogue Arabia is themed "Beauties of the World" which aims to celebrate women of different ethnicities, body types, and ages.

Kareena Kapoor's fabulous fashion can be seen in her choice of outfits. Her first look was in a beige body-hugging dress with a closed neckline from Galvan London. The body fit silhouette accentuated her well-toned body. For makeup, Kareena opted for glam makeup with highlighted cheeks with neat contours, shimmery eyelids, kohl laden smokey eyes and a nude lip colour.

In the next photo, Kareena picked a dramatic ensemble from the clothing label Awake Mode in an ivory colour palette. The outfit included a cape-like pattern with circular structured embellishment. Her tied hair and glam makeup completed Kareena's glam look.

Kareena's next look was a structured dress from Prada. The sleeveless bright green outfit featured layered ruffle details with cape-like embellishment and sheer panels. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun as she wore glamorous makeup including kohl in the eyes, ample mascara, rosy cheek tint, and a blush pink lip colour.

On a global platform too, Kareena Kapoor's exquisite fashion has many fans.

