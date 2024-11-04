Tabu Speaks On Singlehood And Why She Doesn't Assess Anybody "According To Their Marital Status"

Apart from her professional life, Tabu has always been in talks for her personal life. The star, who turned 53 today, has always been open about her relationship status and now, being single at 53. Previously, the star had opened up about her personal life, relationship status, and marriage. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Tabu, who has never been married, talked about people's interest in her life. She said, “Honestly, it's not that it has stopped bothering me; the fact remains that I have never been perturbed at all. I don't see what the big deal is—being single or not being single. For me, it's not assessing somebody. I mean, I don't assess someone according to their marital status or whether they have children or not. And if people do it for me, I don't know about it and don't want to go there.” When she was asked about marriage, Tabu said, “Why do you want to get into that? Why do you want to do my psychological analysis? This is a boring question. Ask me something else.”

Last year, on her 52nd birthday, Tabu talked about the idea of being single at this age; she said, “Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with the wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness.”

Tabu truly is a trailblazer in every area of life.

