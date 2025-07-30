Sudha Murty Is Bowled Over By Leh Palace, Why This 17th-Century Gem Is A Hit With Travellers

People visit Leh to enjoy the scenery and adventures, but what people often forget is that it also has a rich cultural heritage. Perched high in the stark and stunning terrain of Ladakh, Leh Palace stands as a majestic yet often-overlooked symbol of Himalayan royalty and heritage. Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty recently put the spotlight on this 17th-century palace.

Leh Palace, an impressive 17th-century royal residence, stands proudly in Ladakh. It was constructed by King Sengge Namgyal and takes its architectural cues from the iconic Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet. Today, it has been transformed into a captivating museum, showcasing a… pic.twitter.com/WMaiUzEAmh — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) July 18, 2025

About The Leh Palace

Overlooking the old town of Leh, this palace was once the grand residence of the Namgyal dynasty - the rulers who shaped Ladakh's historical and cultural heritage. Sudha Murty called it "an impressive 17th-century royal residence", inspired by Tibet's iconic Potala Palace.

Initiated in 1553 by King Tsewang Namgyal and completed under his successor King Sengge Namgyal in the early 1600s, this palace is one of the tallest structures of its time. It was built using mud bricks, stones, and wood, with its upper levels reserved for the royal family and living quarters, while the lower levels housed storerooms, stables, and servants' rooms.

The palace offers a stunning view of the Indus valley, the snow-capped Stok Kangri range, and the mystical Zanskar mountains. Sadly, most of the palace is in ruins, but there are small rooms, corridors, substantial rooms, and compartments which are maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

How Much Would It Cost?

Leh Palace is open to the public daily from 7 AM to 4 PM. Entry costs start from Rs 15 for Indian citizens and Rs 100 for foreign nationals. The best time to visit the palace is between April and September when the skies are clear, the roads are open, and beautiful views from the palace.

How To Reach Leh Palace?

You can reach Leh by air, with regular flights from Delhi, Srinagar, and Jammu. Travelers seeking adventure can also come by road with scenic Manali-Leh or Srinagar-Leh highways by bus, jeep, or motorcycle.