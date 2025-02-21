Heidi Klum Is Literally A Blue Eyed Girl In Her Smokey Sapphire Eyes And Nude Glam

German and American model and actress, Heidi Klum chose the bejewelled and blue path on her latest glam adventure. The 51-year-old star looked like a million bucks sporting a gorgeous smokey sapphire toned makeup look teamed with an overall nude visage.

Heidi Klum slayed her glam game like there is no tomorrow wearing a blue hued makeup look teamed to perfection with an overall nude glam moment. The Ella Enchanted star looked like an absolute stunner showing off her makeup moment featuring blue jewel toned smokey eyes laden with a dual coloured silver and blue eyeshadow, brow mascara laden brows, generous coats of the eye catching blue mascara, teamed with a flawless foundation, topped with a touch of nude blush, and nude lips that matched the colour of her complexion.

If Heidi's makeup game was strong, then how could her hair not score high on the dress up scales. Heidi styled her layered blonde tresses into a sleek centre parted open look left loose over her shoulders. This matched steps with her overall glam to make for a winning beauty moment.

Heidi Klum's bejewelled blue makeup moment is one for the beauty books.

