Paris Hilton Adds A Sheer Cape To A Black Sequin Gown For An Evening Out

Paris Hilton made sure to make heads turn as she dished out an all-new evening wear look. The American reality television star and media personality was attending the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony wearing a gorgeous black sequin gown with sheer cape style sleeves.

Paris Hilton attended an awards night while looking like a trophy herself dressed in a black sequin floor grazing gown with a U-neckline, straight fit, and a slit around her legs to add a bit of oomph to her look. But that is not all, the star of the show were the sheer cape style bell sleeves made out of black see through chiffon material.

Paris Hilton accessorized her look with a pair of black mesh heels with a floral embellishment, a layered diamond choker adorned on neck and a pair of princess style maximal pearl and diamond studded earrings.

Paris's blonde tresses were styled into a voluminous Y2k inspired updo along with face framing centre-parted curled bangs that acted as the perfect crowning glory to her look. Makeup wise, she sported a nude glam look with a flawless foundation, feathered brows, a wash of shimmery peach eyeshadow on her lids, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a beaming peach blush swept across the apples of her cheeks, and a peach lip gloss that gave her the perfect spring fruits coded pout.

Paris Hilton's black sequin gown with sheer cape sleeves gets a sartorial green flag.

