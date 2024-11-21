Britney Spears And Paris Hilton's 18-Year-Old Throwback Selfies Showcased Their Sparkly Y2K Beauty Looks

The early aughts may be decades behind us but if there's a single aspect of pop culture that has lasting power, it's the aura of Paris Hilton. Even today, the celebrity entrepreneur and heiress is still as iconic in the style sphere and never lets us forget where it all started from. Paris' latest throwback photos are bound to have the 00s girlies jumping up and down with glee and as well showcase how fantastic her beauty game was even in 2006. In the snaps, Paris and popstar Britney Spears posed together for pictures which saw them smiling and pouting. She captioned it, "18 years ago today @BritneySpears and I invented the Selfie".

While we'd take her "invention" with a pinch of salt, it's her Y2K beauty statement that we cannot ignore. In the photos, Paris wore tangerine-toned eye shadow with black eyeliner and fluttery lashes. Bronzer and highlighter defined her cheeks while a glitter-laden lip gloss rounded it off. She wore her blonde locks poker straight and pulled back with a black hair band; which was her signature hairstyle during those years.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@parishilton

Britney Spears wasn't far behind with her glam game either. She sported kohl-smudged along her eye lines with spidery lashes to complete it. Like Paris, she too went heavy on the bronzing, finished it with a glittery lip gloss and wore her blonde hair down.

It seems like this series of photos was made for "icons only".

