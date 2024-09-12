Paris Hilton In A Reimagined Chainmail Silver Dress For The MTV VMAs 2024 Will Always Be Iconic

Paris Hilton glitterd away in a chainmail silver dress at the MTV VMAs 2024

To honour excellence in music, the MTV VMAs have again returned to New York. No awards night is complete without making it to the fashion headlines. The VMAs were no different. With a revival of chic style of the 2000s, the onlookers were truly in for a treat. When it comes to serving unforgettable fashion looks, Paris Hilton is a master at it. Her distinct aesthetic is always worth taking notes of. She arrived at the awards night looking like a million bucks in a glittering silver ripped dress. She truly kicked off the evening in style as she strutted through the red carpet in an iconic look. Her silver shimmery number was not an ordinary one but an updated take on her stunning 21st birthday dress. With more sparkle and bling, Paris Hilton's revived look from her 21st birthday which looked like the best way to elevate red carpet fashion.

She served chic glam in a stunning ripped dress that was single-handedly enough to bring all the glitter to the red carpet. Her encrusted layered choker was a statement take on accessories. She completed her striking OOTD with a matching silver clutch which screamed all things glam. She went all out with her fashion choices too as she turned to nude glam. With a well done lip, filled brows and wispy lashes, her look was right on point. She notched it up with just the perfect amount of contour. The wet hair look added an extra edge to her overall attire.

Paris Hilton never disappoints and this is proof!