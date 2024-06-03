Paris Hilton Is Looking Every Bit Like Her 'It Girl' Self In A Sparkling Mini Dress With Cutout Lace-Up Sides

Paris Hilton Is Looking Every Bit Like An "It Girl" In A Side Cutout Mini

Paris Hilton is a woman of many talents. The world knows her as a stunning socialite and one of the earliest reality TV show stars who captured our imaginations. These days, it's as a style icon and fashionable mother to daughter London and son Phoenix. Paris has come a long way and her style has evolved tremendously but she never forgets the very fabric of her personal style; her bling-laden, sparkling side that is. In her latest photo on Instagram, the celebrity personality is seen at her glittering best. Paris was snapped in a mini dress from designer label Ludovic de Saint Sernin that was so shimmery, it needed sunglasses for thorough viewing. The gleaming number featured frayed cutout sections over its length and straps over her shoulders. But the real highlight were at the sides. The entirety of its length on the sides of the dress were bare and held together with lace-up details. Now that's called a head-turner.

(Also Read: Paris Hilton And Her Kids' Twinning Hawaiian Travel Style Is As Tropically Chic As Ever)

Paris didn't need jewellery with her outfit because the dress featured a T-style choker detail around the neck. Completing it were fingerless gloves, also pairing well with the sparkle of the ensemble.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@parishilton

Paris wore her blonde locks in a sleek half-ponytail with waves running through her length and a sleek section left loose across the front. Her makeup featured bronzer swept across her cheeks and a glossy lip in the same colour palette. With a neutral toned eye, she completed it with full lashes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@parishilton

Aptly so, she captioned the picture "It Girl Blueprint".

(Also Read: Paris Hilton Is Edgier Than We've Ever Seen Her Before In A Structured Black Gaurav Gupta Dress With Black Boots)