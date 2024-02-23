Paris Hilton Is Edgier Than We've Ever Seen Her Before In A Structured Black Gaurav Gupta Dress With Black Boots

Paris Hilton's Edgy Style Includes A Structured Gaurav Gupta Mini Dress

Paris Hilton's opulent fashion, impeccable style, and glam beauty looks are not unknown to us. The global icon has carved a niche for herself with choices. Her recent look for a magazine interview was no different. Looking absolutely spectacular in a structured black mini dress from designer Gaurav Gupta, Paris made a stellar style statement. The structured mini dress came with multiple cutout details at the midriff region and elaborate structures with wave-like patterns at the back. The strapless outfit had a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated Paris' body. The black smoke dress was from the designer's Shunya collection from the Paris Couture Week SS'23. The diva wore a pair of black gloves and ankle-length black boots to complete the edgy look. For makeup, she opted for mascara-laden eyes, a contoured face, and nude lip colour.

Also Read: Paris Hilton Threw Her Son Phoenix A "Sliving Under The Sea" Birthday With A Live Petting Zoo

For another look from the same interview, Paris Hilton picked an all-white dress from Gaurav Gupta's collection. The strapless white orbit sculpted dress came with multiple cutout patterns, wave-like structures that extended at the back, and a bold asymmetrical hemline that extended up to her waist. Paris accessorised the look with a pair of elbow-length white gloves and glittery silver heels. Open tresses and shimmery glam makeup were the perfect add-ons to her look.

Also Read: Paris Hilton's Black Corset Mini Marked A Sartorial Moment That Was Unlike Her Own

Paris Hilton's looks are the perfect blend of peppy and chic with bold twists. She wore a ravishing red Rebecca Vallance mini dress for Valentine's Day 2024. The full-sleeved mini dress came with a sweetheart neckline and had sparkly sequin hearts at the side. Her glam makeup included a bold red lip colour, a dash of kohl, curled eyelashes and a rosy glow.

Paris Hilton in Gaurav Gupta's label is a sight to behold, no doubt.

Also Read: Paris Hilton Raises Temperatures In Greece In A Pink Swim Set And Hoses The Heat Down Too