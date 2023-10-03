Paris Hilton's Black Corset Mini Marked A Sartorial Moment That Was Unlike Her Own

Paris Hilton on the runway (Images Credit: AFP)

Paris Hilton is known for plenty of things; her tryst with DJ-ing, her run on reality TV and most obviously, her style files. Ever since Paris appeared on our screens and showed us what The Simple Life was all about, her personal style was worth a cop. These days, the multi-hyphenate's style has evolved greatly from her time on television. Paris Hilton's fashion choices have come to be known by their candy floss colour palette doused with plenty of rhinestones, crystals and glitter enough for the whole room. But when the need arises, the star can easily switch out her own sartorial tastes for something more risqué. Paris Fashion Week 2023, which concluded this weekend, included the showcase of Mugler's new line. Mainly spotlighting muted shades and swishy silhouettes, no one would have expected the celebrity showstopper for the evening to be Paris Hilton. But then, there she was, looking like an entirely new person.

(Also Read: Paris Hilton Brings Out Her Inner Bridal Barbie To Close The Versace Fashion Show)

Paris Hilton on the runway

Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Hilton walked the ramp for Mugler's Spring Summer 2024 line wearing a black coloured mini outfit. Featuring a ribbed corset across the middle, her ensemble included a cropped shirt featuring long sleeves and structured shoulders which came with a matching mini skirt with scooped cutouts on either side which put her toned legs on display.

Paris carried a circular hobo bag and walked in pointed pumps in the same shade, keeping it entirely in ebony. Her makeup included oversized black lashes over muted brown-toned makeup while her blonde locks were slicked back into a bun.

Even in an unexpected ensemble that's unlike her own sartorial choices, Paris Hilton can make a splash with her style.

(Also Read: Paris Hilton's Real Life Barbie Moment Was In Head-To-Toe Pink While Dripping In Rhinestones)