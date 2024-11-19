Paris Hilton And Nicole Ritchie Dazzled Through The Night In Their Elegant Monochrome Maxi Dresses

Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie need no introduction as fashionistas; The Simple Life ensured that. Ever since their foray into public consciousness in the early 2000s, the dynamic duo have made sure to be unforgettable; for their antics as well as their style sensibilities. That's probably why, over two decades later, they still serve as stylish inspiration even for Halloween costumes. So in 2024, a fabulously fashionable joint appearance by them was bound to get cameras clicking.

Paris and Nicole attended the Vulture Festival to promote their mini series Paris And Nicole: The Encore, which will see them reunite on-screen once again. The event saw both of them dazzle in muted monochrome maxi dresses which showcased how long a way their style had come as well. Paris wore a long sleeve black maxi dress which had a silver polka dot design and came with a high turtleneck and slits down the sides. She paired it with black pumps and a broad choker necklace while her usual glamourous makeup and blonde hair in waves accompanied it.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@parishilton

Nicole went even simpler with a similar silhouette. She wore a fitted red maxi dress with quarter sleeves, a high neckline and fit-and-flare style which ended at her toes. Accessories included dangling earrings, a necklace over her neckline and a stack of gold bangles on her arm. Her dewy makeup look and long blonde bob hairstyle added the final touches to this look.

When Paris and Nicole get together, it's sartorial magic once again.

