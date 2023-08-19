Banita Sandhu Makes Her Relationship With AP Dhillon Instagram Official

Banita and AP Dhillon pictured together. (Courtesy: BanitaSandhu)

There's no longer hush hush about it. October actor Banita Sandhu made her relationship with singer AP Dhillon Instagram official on Saturday. The actor dropped a series of pictures with AP Dhillon on her Instagram profile. In the first frame, we can see AP Dhillon sitting on the ground while Banita leaning over his face from a bed. In another picture, the new couple can be seen getting ready for a party. In another frame, Banita can be seen posing for the camera while AP Dhillon standing behind her. The last frame features AP Dhillon and Banita with their back to the camera while they can be seen holding hands. Banita wrote in the caption, "with me" and dropped a heart emoji with it.

Take a look at Banita Sandhu's post here:

Banita shared another image on her Instagram story where AP Dhillon is seen helping her with her dress.

These pictures happen to be from the party that Banita and AP Dhillon recently attended together. AP Dhillon's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind released earlier this week on Amazon Prime. After the special screening, Banita and AP Dhillon were spotted at a party.

Rumours about AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu started doing the rounds after they featured together in the singer's recent music video With You. Take a look at the video here:

A few days back, Banita Sandhu shared some BTS moments of the video on her Instagram profile. In the first picture, the rumoured couple share mushy moment. In another reel, they can be seen kissing. Banita dropped a mic emoji in the caption section. AP Dhillon posted knife emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Banita Sandhu came into limelight with Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed film October alongside Varun Dhawan. Later, she also worked in Shoojit's Sardar Udham. AP Dhillon is known for songs like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde to name a few.