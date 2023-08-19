On AP Dhillon's New Post, Rumoured Girlfriend Banita Sandhu Dropped This Comment

Image instagrammed by Banita. (Courtesy: Banita Sandhu)

Singer AP Dhillon and rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu's Instagram exchanges keep getting better and better. The Brown Munde singer, whose docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind released on Amazon Prime earlier this week, shared a gratitude post on his Instagram handle. Sharing a poster of his docu-series, AP Dhillon wrote in the caption, "I have never been so nervous about something in my whole life. We tried to keep it as real as possible. Hope I made you all proud." Rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu reacted to the post and wrote, "So proud of you" and dropped a red heart emoji. Ranveer Singh, who attended the special screening of the show, dropped a string of heart emojis as well.

Take a look at the post here:

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu have been making headlines since the latter attended a party with AP Dhillon a few days back. After the special screening of his docu-series, AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu were spotted at a party in Mumbai. Banita Sandhu opted for a red dress for the party.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Rumours about AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu started doing the rounds after they featured together in the singer's recent music video With You. A few days back Banita Sandhu shared some BTS moments of the video on her Instagram profile. In the first picture, the rumoured couple share mushy moment. In another reel, they can be seen kissing. Banita dropped a mic emoji in the caption section. AP Dhillon posted knife emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Banita Sandhu came into limelight with Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed film October alongside Varun Dhawan. Later, she also worked in Shoojit's Sardar Udham. AP Dhillon is known for songs like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde to name a few.