Banita Sandhu Slays A Smokey Nude Glam And Wavy Braid At The Vanity Fair X Instagram Party

Banita Sandhu dressed up to her nines and made an appearance at the Vanity Fair and Instagram party wearing a crimson floral backless Anamika Khanna gown that she teamed with the most understated yet super glam hair and makeup. The G2 actress looked nothing short of stunning in her red carpet ready glamorous look of the day.

Banita Sandhu was ready to take on the Vanity Fair and Instagram party with her hair styled courtesy of hair stylist, Marissa Marino into the most feminine and effortless looking loose braid that was teamed with waves laden fringes that framed her pretty face on both sides.

Makeup wise, Banita was dolled up courtesy of celebrity makeup artist, Ivan Nunez for the occasion in a bronzer kissed look with a beaming and flawless foundation applied as a base, feathered brows to give her face the structure it needed, a heavy amount of powder bronzer to add an overall warmth to her complexion, a chiseled nose bridge and jaw line, smokey silver eyelids, false lashes filled wispy lashes, a wash of bronzer on her low lids, a slight touch of petal toned blush on the apples of her cheeks, and an ombre nude lip with a brown gradient lip liner and a milky nude lip gloss to add the finishing touch to her look.

Banita Sandhu's nude glam and waves filled braid gets a beauty green flag.

