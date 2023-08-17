About Last Night: Salman Khan Hugged AP Dhillon And Ranveer Singh

Salman Khan pictured with Ranveer and AP Dhillon.

Brown Munde AP Dhillon, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh gave the Mumbai paparazzi absolute gold moments as they posed and hugged at the screening of AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind last night. At the screening of AP Dhillon's upcoming docu-series, Salman Khan happily posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Before leaving, he hugged actor Ranveer Singh and singer AP Dhillon. The trio also made for some picture-perfect moments as they posed together on the red carpet.

See the pictures from last night here:

Hitmaker AP Dhillon is best known for his tracks like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde, among many others. His new tracks True Stories and With You also trended a great deal. The singer's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind will premiere in India and across the world on August 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.

Ranveer Singh recently starred in the hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.