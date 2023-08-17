After Viral Kiss Video, AP Dhillon And Rumoured Girlfriend Banita Sandhu Spotted At Party

AP Dhillon with Banita Sandhu. (courtesy: banitasandhu)

So AP Dhillon is in Mumbai these days and he is not alone (more on that later). On Wednesday night, the singer hosted a grand screening of his upcoming docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai, which was attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh. Later, AP Dhillon attended a party, where we also spotted actor Banita Sandhu, who is said to be his rumoured girlfriend. For the party, AP Dhillon added a dash of print, while Banita opted for a classic red dress.

See pictures from the party here:

Rumours about AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu started doing the rounds after they featured together in the singer's recent music video With You. The video has mushy moments of Banita and AP Dhillon as they holiday together. Check out the music video With You here:

The two trended a great deal after Banita Sandhu posted a teaser of the music video on her Instagram profile a few days ago and she simply added a yellow heart emoji. In the comments section of the post, AP Dhillon dropped a red heart emoji.

This is the post we are talking about:

Earlier this week, Banita Sandhu shared this post and she dropped a mic emoji. In the second slide, AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu can be seen kissing. The Brown Munde singer replied with knife emojis. AP Dhillon had shared the same post on his Instagram profile and he captioned it, "The next chapter starts 'With You' 11.08.2023."

Before stepping into films, Banita Sandhu, 26, featured in adverts for a couple of brands. She featured in Diljit Dosanjh's music video Jind Mahi in 2018. She made her Hindi film debut with Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed 2018 film October, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan.

Banita made her debut in Tamil cinema with Adithya Varma, co-starring Dhruv Vikram. It was the Tamil remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. She also featured in American sci-fi series Pandora and in the English film Eternal Beauty. Banita collaborated with Shoojit Sircar again for the 2021 film Sardar Udham, which featured Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. She also featured as Sita Malhotra in Bridgerton.