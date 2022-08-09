Nysa Devgan Parties With Ahan Shetty, Banita Sandhu And Mahikaa Rampal In London. See Pics

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Nysa Devgan, Mahikaa Rampal and actor Ahan Shetty recently attended friend Orhan Awatramani's 27th birthday bash in London. Orhan shared the pictures from the party on his Instagram handle and captioned it as: "If the light is off, then it is not on #27". In the images, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa can be seen in a pink short dress, while Ahan can be seen flexing their muscles in a black shirt. The pictures also feature actress Banita Sandhu in an all-white ensemble. She kept her makeup dewy and tied her hair into a sleek ponytail.

Soon after he shared the post, Nysa Devgan commented, "Come on barbie let's go party heheheh," Banita Sandu wrote, "Sporty barbie reporting for duty" and Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff wrote, "Passion for fashion".

Here have a look:

Last month, Nysa Devgan was busy exploring European cities with her friends Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan. Orhan shared several pictures from their trip to Barcelona, Spain and Amsterdam on his Instagram handle. Also, in Amsterdam, Nysa met Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who were shooting for their next film Bawaal. Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan and Mahikaa Rampal are often spotted partying together with their friends. In early July, Orhan shared several pictures on Instagram in which Nysa and Mahikaa are partying in London. In the photos, Nysa looks pretty in a white crop top paired with blue jeans, while Mahikaa can be seen in a black ensemble.

Here have a look:

Nysa Devgan is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.