'AP Dhillon In The House' - Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Share Party Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture from last night. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Actor Amrita Arora's 45th birthday party was all things fun and the pictures shared by her BFF and host for the night Kareena Kapoor are proof. Kareena Kapoor shared pictures with birthday girl Amrita Arora, friend Malaika Arora and singer AP Dhillon. The picture also features film producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, the actress wrote: "AP Dhillon in the house. Ritesh Sidhwani, stop photobombing." She also posted a picture with Mallika Bhatt and Malaika Arora and wrote: "Forever." The actress also shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote: "You know the feeling when its your BFFs birthday."

See party photos shared by Kareena Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

The party wouldn't have been complete without Brown Munde, so AP Dhillon and Arjun Kapoor did the honours. Arjun, who is dating Malaika Arora, also attended the party. Posting a picture with AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor wrote in an Instagram post: "Brothers in Arms (Finally we got a picture together) #brownmunde."

AP Dhillon's impressive discography includes hit tracks like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde, among many others.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.