AP Dhillon, Malaika Arora And Others At Amrita Arora's Birthday Party, Hosted By Kareena Kapoor

AP Dhillon, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor at the party.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor have been friends for ages and they are still going strong. The quartet are often joined by filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra. They often share pictures from their close-knit circle. At Amrita Arora's 45th birthday on Tuesday, the squad were joined by a special guest - rapper-singer AP Dhillon. Yes, you read that right. The singer checked into the party that was hosted by Amrita Arora's BFF Kareena Kapoor at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday. AP Dhillon smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside.

See photos of AP Dhillon arriving at the Kareena Kapoor's house on Tuesday:

AP Dhillon at Amrita Arora's party.

The usual suspects at Amrita Arora's birthday bash included her sister Malaika Arora and friend Karisma Kapoor. Since Kareena Kapoor was the host for the party, she was not photographed arriving. Malaika Arora wore a Mugler and Gucci outfit. See photos of Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora arriving at the party.

Malaika Arora pictured at the party.

Karisma Kapoor at the party.

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani was accompanied by wife Dolly Sidhwani.

Dolly and Ritesh Sidhwani at the party.

Hitmaker AP Dhillon is best known for his hit tracks like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde, among many others.

Amrita Arora stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She shared screen space with her bestie Kareena Kapoor in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.