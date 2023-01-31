Young Karisma And Even Younger Kareena In This Kapoor Blast From The Past

Kareena Kapoor shared this throwback. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram timeline is one fun place. The actress shares a lovely mix of professional and personal moments on her social media handle, much to the delight of her fans. Now, Kareena Kapoor has begun the week by sharing a lovely throwback image with her grandfather, legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, and mother Babita. But it is the Kapoor sisters who steal the show. In the photo, a young Karisma Kapoor is seen sipping on a soft drink, while Babita is feeding Kareena Kapoor biryani. In the caption, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Lolo gets the soft drink... I get the biryani #MondayThrowback,” she also added heart and laughing emojis.



Reacting to the post Saba Ali Khan, Kareena's sister-in-law said, “Awwww.” Fans of Kareena Kapoor requested her to share more such throwback images.



Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post by resharing it on Instagram Stories. Along with the image, she noted: “Would have preferred the Biryani (wink, laughing and heart emojis) #foodiesforever." She also added 'family love' at the bottom of the post.

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.



Recently, Kareena Kapoor made headlines for her comments about the need to stop the “boycott” trend. Kareena, who was speaking at an event in Kolkata, said that she does not agree with the concepts of cancel culture and boycotting films. “If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (what about entertainment if there are no films)?" Kareena was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will soon begin work on the film The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles and is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The Crew is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses of a photoshoot for the film, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Hi, I am the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen.” Kareena Kapoor reacted to the post saying: "Why are we so mad? Why is Rhea the best? Love," adding star and heart emojis.





Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Apart from The Crew, she will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.